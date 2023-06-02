Noida police busted the gang creating fake firms, eight people arrested including mastermind

Noida: In UP’s Noida, the police has busted an interstate gang creating fake firms. The police have arrested 8 people, including a woman, of the gang who created 2660 fake companies with GST numbers. This raid was done in Police Station Sector 20. About 28 computers and laptops, 258 Aadhaar/PAN cards, three luxury cars have been recovered from the spot.

Police disclosed GST fraud

Actually Noida Police raided Sector 20 on Thursday. Where the gangs who made firms including GST numbers with fake documents were caught. Police has arrested 8 people including 2 CAs in this case. The arrested accused used to make fake bills of the firm and defrauded the government by getting GST refund (input tax credit). After the arrest of the accused, 2660 fake companies have been found. Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 to the team that nabs the gang involved in cheating in the name of GST refund by creating fake companies.

The police commissioner said that a complaint was lodged in the month of May. In which GST invoice was filled by registering companies using someone’s PAN card in a fake way. Due to the availability of this information, the FIR of forgery was lodged by the complainant in Sector 20 police station area. Whose investigation was started.

The data received from the Registrar of Companies was extracted. From which it was found that more than 26 hundred fake companies were formed. They have got the PAN card data of 6.35 lakh people, through which they used to get the company registered. A large number of computers, hard disks, data have been seized from the spot. An amount of more than 12 lakhs has been seized in the bank accounts of all the arrested accused. A total of 8 people have been arrested in the investigation so far. While seven others are still absconding. To investigate this more deeply in the coming days, the head quarters of the State and Center of GST have been notified. Along with this, the Income Tax Department has also been notified.

Interstate gang making fake firms busted, 08 accused including mastermind arrested. List of 2660 fake firms, ₹12,66,000, 32 mobiles, 28 computers/laptops, 258 Aadhaar/PAN cards, 03 luxury cars recovered from possession. Police team of Police Station Sector-20 was given a reward of ₹ 25 thousand. byte-@CP_Noida pic.twitter.com/rQ1lcGgQ4Y

— CP Noida (@CP_Noida) June 1, 2023



Animal Care Center to be built near Noida Airport to save state bird Sarus Crane and Blackbucks

Identification of the arrested accused

The accused arrested by the Noida Police have been identified as Yasin Sheikh s/o Hafiz Sheikh, Ashwani Pandey s/o Anil Kumar, Akash Saini s/o Omkar Saini, Vishal s/o Ravindra Singh, Rajiv s/o Subhash Chand, Atul Sengar s/o Narsingh Pal, Deepak Murjani s/o Narayan Das and one The woman Vinita has taken the form of wife Deepak. Rs 12 lakh 66 thousand in cash, 32 mobiles, 28 computers/laptops, 258 Aadhaar/PAN cards, three cars have been recovered from the spot.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQ1zeZA1NrM) noida police news