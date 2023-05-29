Noida: Teacher used to rape a minor on the pretext of teaching dance, police arrested the accused within 24 hours

Noida: The incidents of rape are continuously increasing in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, a teacher raped a minor girl on the pretext of teaching dance in Noida. Police has also arrested the accused. The whole matter is of Phase-2 police station area.

Minor girl raped in Noida

In fact, a dance teacher has raped a minor girl in Noida, UP. However, the police arrested the accused on Sunday itself. The accused has been identified as Ashish Kumar, a resident of Naya village.

Teacher used to forcibly make relation with the girl

According to the information received, the accused teacher used to have forced relations with the girl many times. When the girl protested so much, the accused was also threatening to kill the girl. Somehow the minor informed his father about the incident. On the complaint of the father, the police registered a case against the accused under POCSO and other sections and started searching for him. Within 24 hours, the police arrested the accused.

Accused arrested within 24 hours

Police said that a case has been registered against the accused under Section 376 and 5/6 POCSO Act. Also he was produced in the court. From where he has been sent to jail. Noida Police arrested the accused within 24 hours.

Police arrested Tipu Sultan accused of raping the girl

Let us tell you that the police of Gautam Buddha Nagar had shot the accused of raping a girl in an encounter. The accused was running to escape from the police. When the police personnel tried to arrest him, they opened fire. In retaliation, the police shot him. The accused was admitted to a local hospital for treatment. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Kasna, a resident of Tipu Sultan. According to police information, on Tuesday, a five-year-old innocent girl living in Kasna police station area was playing outside her house. Meanwhile, the accused Tipu Sultan kidnapped him. Protecting him from the eyes of the people, he was taken to a nearby deserted area. Raped her there. The brutality of the accused had badly injured the girl.

