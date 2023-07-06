noida vedavan park vedas rishis gurukul and vedic world all will be found in vedavan park rjl

India First Vedic Park: A park has been prepared in Sector-78 of Noida, in which information about the Vedas will be given. This is the first unique park in India to give information about Vedas. This Ved forest has been built in an area of ​​12 acres. CM Yogi Adityanath has handed over this park to the public. Different zones have been created in this park on the basis of four Vedas. Let us tell you that Vedas are the oldest literature of the world and they are considered to be the basis of Indian culture. All the information about that Veda will be given in every zone. Not only this, the herbs and medicines which are used in every zone according to that Veda, will also be planted here. In this park, zones have also been prepared in the name of Saptarishi.