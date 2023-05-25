Noida: Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader’s nephew’s dead body found in park, relatives expressed fear of murder

Noida: A painful news has come out from Noida in Uttar Pradesh. On Thursday, the dead body of a young man was found hanging from a tree in a park. According to the information received, the deceased is said to be the nephew of Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Umandan Kaushik. The relatives have expressed their suspicion of murder. The police reached the spot, took the dead body into custody and sent it for postmortem. Along with this, the investigation of the matter has been started.

Dead body of a young man in Noida Sector-96 park

In fact, this morning, the dead body of Mrityunjay Kaushik alias Bhanu, nephew of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s regional activist Umandan Kaushik, was found hanging from a tree in Green Park behind the new building complex of Noida Authority located in Sector-96. It is being told that Mrityunjay Kaushik had taken the dog out of the house on Wednesday night to defecate, but did not return. However, as soon as the information about the dead body was received, the police reached the spot. The police brought down the body from the tree in the presence of the forensic team. Prima facie no injury mark has been found on the body.

Body sent for postmortem

The deceased youth has been identified as 22-year-old Mrityunjay Kaushik’s son Yogendra Kaushik. The deceased lived in street number 3, Sadarpur Colony, Sector 45, Noida, near Mool Chand School. However, the police have taken the body into custody and sent it for postmortem.

What did VHP leader Umanand Kaushik tell

On getting the information about the dead body, the relatives also reached the spot. The relatives have expressed the possibility of killing the young man. Also demanded action from the police. VHP leader Umanand Kaushik told that his nephew has been murdered. Please inform that the deceased Mrityunjay Kaushik’s son Yogendra Kaushik was originally a resident of Barot in Baghpat district. He was working in Noida Sector 16.

