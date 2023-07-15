Non-BJP veterans including Nitish, Sonia, Lalu will gather in Bengaluru tomorrow, common candidate and convenor may be announced

Top leaders of non-BJP parties will gather in Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru on Monday (July 17) and resolve to field a common candidate against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year in 2024. Leaders of about two dozen parties will participate in this two-day (July 17 and 18) conference of opposition parties organized at the Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru.

Nitish-Lalu will leave on Monday morning

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, JDU National President Lalan Singh, National General Secretary Sanjay Kumar Jha will participate in it. At the same time, RJD President Lalu Prasad and State Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav will also attend the meeting of top leaders of opposition parties. According to sources, all the leaders from Bihar including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD President Lalu Prasad will leave for Bengaluru on Monday morning.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge sent official invitation to all parties

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has sent an official invitation to all parties including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to participate in the meeting to be held on July 17 and 18. This two-day meeting will begin on July 17 at 6 pm at Hotel Taj West End. In this, the decision taken in the meeting held in Patna on 13th June will be stamped. Along with this, on the basis of Patna Declaration, it will be considered to decide the outline of the next day’s meeting. After this, dinner will be given by senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. All the leaders will be involved in this. Arrangements have been made to accommodate all the leaders coming from outside in this hotel.

A decisive decision will be taken in the second day’s meeting

On the second day, on July 18, the meeting will start from 11 am, in which a decisive decision will be taken. RJD President Lalu Prasad has said that a joint decisive decision will be taken by the opposition in the Bengaluru meeting. It is believed that in order to keep all the parties united, a coordination committee should be formed and the convenor should be nominated unanimously. Congress MP Nasir Hussain said that all preparations for the meeting have been completed. He told that 23 to 24 parties will participate in this meeting.

The first meeting of opposition parties was held in Patna.

Significantly, on the initiative of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a meeting of top non-BJP parties of the country was held in Patna on June 23 and the Patna Declaration was decided. Along with this, a resolution was taken by all the non-BJP parties to field a common candidate against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year.

This team will be involved

Congress, JDU, RJD, Shiv Sena, NCP, Samajwadi Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Trinamool Congress, CPI-ML, CPM, CPI, Jammu Kashmir National Front, DMK in the two-day meeting held in Bengaluru.

This leader will be present

Sonia Gandhi, Lalu Prasad, Nitish Kumar, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Lalan Singh, Sanjay Kumar Jha, Tejashwi Yadav, Sharad Pawar, Hemant Soren, Uddhav Thackeray, Stalin, Dipankar Bhattacharya, D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah Other leaders including Akhilesh Yadav.

