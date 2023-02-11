Connect with us
NORAD spotted an unidentified aerial object over Canada, its origin is unknown

NORAD spotted an unidentified aerial object over Canada, its origin is unknown

February 12, 2023, 00:56 – BLiTZ – News NOARD commanders point to the fact that the agency is monitoring an object located in Canadian airspace, the origin of which could not be established.

“At present, we cannot disclose details related to this activity, we draw your attention to the fact that NORAD conducts permanent, dispersed operations to protect North America,” the text of a widespread RIA Novosti publication reads.

Local television channels are spreading reports that experts may be observing more than one flying object, which may be balloons created for the purpose of collecting data. Information regarding their affiliation and location is not published.

Recall that a specialist in the field of military diplomacy Alexander Bartosh pointed to the fact that the United States is able to bring down missiles on Siberian cities, having launched from the border regions. Washington can take such actions to seize the Northern Sea Route.

He pointed to the fact that the Russian side is ready to give the necessary response to the aggression in the Arctic region. Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.

News Desk

Contents published under this byline are those created by the news team of BLiTZ

