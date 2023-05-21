North East will soon get the gift of Vande Bharat Express, get every detail related to route and timing

North East To Soon Get Vande Bharat Express: North East is going to get the first Vande Bharat Express train in the coming time. This express train will run between New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati and will run six days a week. According to the information revealed, this train will be able to cover a distance of 410 kilometers in just six hours. Vande Bharat Express train will run from Jalpaiguri and stop at Guwahati in Assam. Preparations to bring this train to North East are almost complete. If you do not know, then tell that till now the country has got a total of 17 semi high speed Vande Bharat Express trains. A few days back, the Vande Bharat Express from Howrah to Puri was also started. So let us know in detail everything related to the route and timing of this train.

On which routes will this train run

According to the information revealed, this Vande Bharat Express train to be started in North East will stop at five stations. If we talk about these stations then they include New Alirudwar, New Bongaigaon and Kamakhya. The number of this train will be 22227 and it will leave from New Jalpaiguri for Guwahati at 6.10 am. This train will reach Guwahati at 12 noon. From Guwahati, this train will become 22228 and will leave from there at 4.30 pm. This train will return to New Jalpaiguri at around 10.20 pm.