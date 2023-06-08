North India’s first transgender health clinic opened in Lucknow, many facilities will be available, plan ready for other districts

Lucknow News: A special initiative has been taken in the capital Lucknow to fill the colors of happiness in the lives of transgenders. A health clinic specially dedicated to transgenders has been opened here. This is the first such clinic in North India exclusively for the transgender community. So far, no such step has been taken focusing on transgenders anywhere.

This clinic opened in Tehsinganj near Thakurganj in Lucknow is discussed everywhere. In this, transgenders will not only get health benefits but their everyday problems will also be solved. This clinic has been named ‘Sabrang Clinic’. Voluntary organization in collaboration with UP State AIDS Control Society (UPSAX) Y.R.G. Care has taken care of it.

According to Dr. Hiralal, Additional Project Director of the Society, transgenders will be able to get health counseling and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases in this clinic. Apart from this, mental health counseling will also be available from trained counselors. They will also be given medicines free of cost.

UP News: Air travel from Lucknow to Mumbai-Kolkata has become expensive for many cities, know how much the burden will be on the pocket

The special thing is that plans are being made to open similar clinics in other districts of the state in the coming days. Emphasis is being laid on maximum publicity of this clinic, so that every transgender comes to know about it and can use the clinic on time.

Y.R.G. According to Dr. Sandhya Krishnan, National Program Manager of CARE, in this clinic, transgenders will get the benefit of many facilities under one roof. Transgenders can get their Aadhaar card made as well as get it updated.

Apart from this, cooperation will also be given in common needs like connecting them with social welfare schemes, registering them in transgender portal and making ID cards, opening bank accounts. In this way, it will prove to be helpful in providing effective solutions to the health problems of the clinics and helping them to join the main stream of the society.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vDdyzi5GoqI)