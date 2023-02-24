North Korea admits US actions to be a declaration of war

The authorities of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) may regard the provocative actions of the United States as a declaration of war. This statement was made by the director of the department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic Kwon Jong Geun.

“The United States must understand that the continuation of provocative actions, hostility towards the DPRK, while ignoring our repeated protests and warnings, can be regarded as a declaration of war on our state,” he quotes Korea Central News Agency on Friday, February 24th.

The diplomat called on the US authorities to eliminate the “vicious circle of military tension” on the Korean Peninsula. In his opinion, for this, the United States must abandon its obligations to deploy strategic assets in the Republic of Korea, as well as stop all military exercises directed against China.

At the same time, Kwon Jong Geun pointed out the inadmissibility of the policy of the UN Security Council, which, he believes, is under the influence of the United States. In particular, the representative of the Chinese department condemned the organization for ignoring actions that increase military tension.

The diplomat called the joint exercises of the United States and the Republic of Korea, as well as the planned visit of officials of the countries to the base of American nuclear submarines, among such actions. This is a demonstration that the UN Security Council “is degrading into an instrument of US pressure on the DPRK,” the representative of the Foreign Ministry is convinced.

On February 20, it became known that North Korea had launched two ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of ​​Japan. Projectiles of 600 mm caliber, allegedly from super-large multiple launch rocket systems, traveled east and were believed to have landed outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan.

The UN Security Council has called for an emergency meeting following another ballistic missile launch by North Korea. South Korea announced the imposition of sanctions against four individuals and five organizations associated with the DPRK.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned Pyongyang’s actions. He called on North Korea to immediately stop any further provocations.

In turn, the sister of the head of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un and deputy head of the Central Committee (CC) of the Workers’ Party of Korea, Kim Yo-jong, said that in response to US actions, North Korea could intensify missile launches into the Pacific Ocean. She noted that the movement of US strategic strike weapons has intensified on the Korean Peninsula. Kim Yo-jong stressed that Pyongyang takes into account their impact on the security of the DPRK and will take appropriate response measures.