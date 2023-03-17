North Korea calls rocket launch a response to US and South Korean exercises

The DPRK organized tests of the Hwaseong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile in response to the joint exercises of the United States and South Korea. About this on Friday, March 17, writes the agency Yonhap.

According to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the republic’s authorities do not intend to ignore the provocations of other countries and are ready to respond “with nuclear weapons for nuclear weapons.”

“We will continue to inform the United States and South Korea of ​​the recklessness of hostile attacks against the DPRK, in particular, large-scale military exercises on the Korean Peninsula,” the head of state stressed.

It is noted that Kim Jong-un, along with his daughter, was personally present at the launch of the rockets.

Yesterday, the Japanese Coast Guard reported that the DPRK fired, presumably, a ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan. The information about the missile launch was also confirmed by the South Korean military.

The Japanese Defense Ministry clarified that the DPRK missile fell 550 km east of the Korean Peninsula, outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan. Tokyo strongly protested to Pyongyang after the incident.

On March 14, the Yonhap news agency reported that the DPRK had launched one ballistic missile. Later information appeared that there were two missiles. They were launched from the Changyong district of Hwanghae-namdo province towards the Sea of ​​Japan from 07:41 to 07:51 local time (from 01:41 to 01:51 Moscow time). According to the agency, earlier ballistic missile launches from this area were not recorded.

There were no reports of any damage in Japan.

North Korea has confirmed the launch of two medium-range ballistic missiles. It is noted that the launched missiles were of the ground-to-ground class.