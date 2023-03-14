North Korea launches ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan

North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan. This was reported on March 14 by the agency Yonhap with reference to the South Korean military.

It is noted that at the moment the military is analyzing to find out details regarding the type of missile and its range.

Yesterday, North Korea launched two unidentified cruise missiles from a submarine. The launch took place near the port city of Sinpo in North Korea and was registered by the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

Both missiles accurately hit their target in the Sea of ​​Japan. According to the South Korean military, the launch could be a reaction to the upcoming joint exercises between South Korea and the United States, which will start this week.

According to the Voice of Korea radio, the cruise missiles covered 1,500 km.

On February 20, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan. Projectiles of 600 mm caliber from allegedly ultra-large multiple rocket launchers traveled east and were believed to have landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

The UN Security Council has called for an emergency meeting following another ballistic missile launch by North Korea. South Korea announced the imposition of sanctions against four individuals and five organizations associated with the DPRK.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned Pyongyang’s actions. He called on North Korea to immediately stop any further provocations.

In turn, the sister of the head of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un and the deputy head of the department of the Central Committee (CC) of the Workers’ Party of Korea, Kim Yo-jong, said that in response to US actions, North Korea could intensify missile launches into the Pacific Ocean. She noted that the movement of US strategic strike weapons has intensified on the Korean Peninsula. Kim Yo-jong stressed that Pyongyang takes into account their impact on the security of the DPRK and will take appropriate response measures.

On January 31, the US and South Korean defense chiefs released a joint statement agreeing to expand joint exercises in 2023. The parties agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the exchange of data regarding the missile threat posed by North Korea.