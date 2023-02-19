North Korea showed the launch of the Hwasong-15 ICBM

North Korea on February 19 published a video of the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-15.

It is believed to be capable of reaching the US mainland.

However, in this case, it flew much less, falling in the exclusive economic zone of Japan, 200 km west of Hokkaido.

The day before, the DPRK military launched the Hwasong-15 ICBM. The rocket flew 989 km and rose to a height of 5768 km.

At the same time, the Yonhap agency, citing the South Korean military, reported that the DPRK had launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan. Later, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed this information. According to him, the projectile fell inside the economic zone of Japan to the west of the island of Hokkaido.

In this regard, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and the US Air Force conducted joint exercises with the participation of combat aircraft due to the launch of ICBMs by the DPRK.

Earlier, on February 17, the DPRK Foreign Ministry promised to respond to the expansion of US and South Korean military exercises.

On February 16, the United Nations announced a closed meeting of the Security Council on the issue of North Korea.

On the same day, Konstantin Asmolov, a leading researcher at the Center for Korean Studies at the Institute of China and Modern Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said in a conversation with Izvestia that at the moment North and South Korea have begun to “quite actively” follow the path of militarization. In his opinion, both sides believe that they have the right to take protective measures against each other, which, however, leads only to a vicious circle.

On February 2, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, during talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, Pak Chin, said that North Korea’s nuclear tests could be a strong blow to regional and international politics.

Meanwhile, on January 1, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered the development of a new ICBM and mass production of tactical nuclear weapons to protect the sovereignty and security of North Korea.

In turn, the representatives of the United States, Japan and South Korea on nuclear issues condemned the plans of the DPRK to build up its nuclear potential. Representatives of the three countries warned that Pyongyang’s actions would increase its isolation and provoke a defensive response from Seoul and Washington.

On December 31, Pyongyang launched three missiles towards the Sea of ​​Japan, they flew about 350 km, after which they fell into the sea. Japan, through diplomatic channels in Beijing, protested to Pyongyang in connection with the missile launches. In total, in 2022, the DPRK launched 70 ballistic missiles, which was a record for the development of these weapons by the country.