February 20, 2023, 05:18 – BLiTZ – News

Ammunition of the emergency massive MLRS of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has the ability to reduce enemy airfields to ashes. Information about this is disseminated by the state agency TsTAK.

It should be recalled that earlier a test use of such a weapon was organized, in which the launched rockets flew 395 and 337 km.

The publication says that this system is advanced. It was included in the list of the country’s strike assets that are of strategic importance and capable of carrying nuclear charges. At the moment, the armed forces of the powers have a sufficient number of guns, which will allow them to hit the territory of all enemy airfields.

“At the end of December last year, at the ceremony of presenting (these MLRS to the Central Committee of the Party – ed.), the Academy of Defense Sciences and the Institute of Nuclear Weapons expressed a clear opinion that the explosive power of four MLRS shells can paralyze the enemy’s operational airfield, incinerating it,” the journalists note.

Attention is drawn to the fact that the information obtained as part of the test launches made it possible to show the ability to stop the actions of enemies and the will of the DPRK Armed Forces to respond to the steps taken by the South Korean and American military.

Recall that the sister of the head of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un Kim Yo-jong pointed to the fact that the state’s use of the nearby waters is based on the steps taken by the United States Armed Forces.

From the point of view presented to her, it follows that local authorities are aware that certain shock troops of the American army are moving through the territory of the region. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.