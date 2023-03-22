North Korean Foreign Ministry says Pyongyang equates coercion to denuclearize the country with a declaration of war

March 22 - BLiTZ. Forcing North Korea to denuclearize, according to the DPRK Foreign Ministry, may be tantamount to a declaration of war. So reported the Central Telegraph Agency of the country. Intervention in the internal affairs of the state, according to the head of the Department for International Organizations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cho Chol-soo, is forcing a sovereign state to give up nuclear weapons. It is reported by RIA Novosti.

Earlier, the leader of North Korea had already made a statement that his country would not give up nuclear weapons under any circumstances, despite decades of sanctions. Moreover, this contributed to the adoption of a decree that legally approves the presence of nuclear weapons in the DPRK.

However, this behavior causes concern among international communities, which insist on the denuclearization of the DPRK in accordance with UN resolutions.

