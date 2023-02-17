North Korean Foreign Ministry vows to respond to expansion of US-South Korea military exercises

The UN Security Council (SC) does not take any measures regarding the US actions on the Korean Peninsula, which destabilize the situation in the region and increase the risk of war. Such a statement on Friday, February 17, done at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK.

“It is sincerely regrettable that the international community does not voice its due voice against the unjust behavior of the United States, which grossly violates the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, which provides for sovereign equality, respect for sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs,” the North Korean Foreign Ministry noted.

According to the agency, the plans of Washington and Seoul to conduct about 20 joint large-scale military exercises during 2023 demonstrate that the situation on the Korean Peninsula could plunge into a “whirlpool of serious tensions.”

At the same time, the UN Security Council, according to the statement of the North Korean Foreign Ministry, groundlessly finds fault in the country.

“The Security Council not only does not try to deter the United States from trying to turn the Korean Peninsula into a military base and a training ground for a war rehearsal, but does not even express any concern (about this. – Ed.),” the DPRK Foreign Ministry stressed.

In this regard, the North Korean Foreign Ministry protested against the UNSC, which, in their vision, forgot about its original goal of justice, favoring the right of a sovereign state to self-defense in accordance with US preferences.

“If a show of force and a forceful response is the choice of the United States, then our choice will be consistent with it,” the department added.

Earlier, on February 16, the UN announced a closed meeting of the Security Council on the issue of North Korea. On the same day, Konstantin Asmolov, a leading researcher at the Center for Korean Studies at the Institute of China and Modern Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said in a conversation with Izvestia that at the moment North and South Korea have begun to “quite actively” follow the path of militarization. In his opinion, both sides believe that they have the right to take protective measures against each other, which, however, leads only to a vicious circle.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin on January 31 allowed the US to use nuclear weapons to protect South Korea. He pointed to a record number of provocative actions by the DPRK in 2022. The head of the Pentagon separately noted that one of the largest foreign contingents of the US Armed Forces, numbering 28.5 thousand, is located in South Korea, which, in turn, should demonstrate Washington’s commitment to maintaining peace on the Korean Peninsula.

At the same time, the heads of the defense departments of the United States and South Korea issued a joint statement, in which they agreed to expand the scope of joint exercises in 2023. The parties agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the exchange of data regarding the missile threat posed by the DPRK.

At the end of January, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that an escalation on the Korean Peninsula was quite likely if the United States, along with South Korea and Japan, continued their confrontational course.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

