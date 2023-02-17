HomeNewsNorth Korean Foreign Ministry...

North Korean Foreign Ministry vows to respond to expansion of US-South Korea military exercises

By News Desk
North Korean Foreign Ministry vows to respond to expansion of US-South Korea military exercises

The UN Security Council (SC) does not take any measures regarding the US actions on the Korean Peninsula, which destabilize the situation in the region and increase the risk of war. Such a statement on Friday, February 17, done at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK.

“It is sincerely regrettable that the international community does not voice its due voice against the unjust behavior of the United States, which grossly violates the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, which provides for sovereign equality, respect for sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs,” the North Korean Foreign Ministry noted.

According to the agency, the plans of Washington and Seoul to conduct about 20 joint large-scale military exercises during 2023 demonstrate that the situation on the Korean Peninsula could plunge into a “whirlpool of serious tensions.”

At the same time, the UN Security Council, according to the statement of the North Korean Foreign Ministry, groundlessly finds fault in the country.

Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes
Trending
Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes

“The Security Council not only does not try to deter the United States from trying to turn the Korean Peninsula into a military base and a training ground for a war rehearsal, but does not even express any concern (about this. – Ed.),” the DPRK Foreign Ministry stressed.

In this regard, the North Korean Foreign Ministry protested against the UNSC, which, in their vision, forgot about its original goal of justice, favoring the right of a sovereign state to self-defense in accordance with US preferences.

“If a show of force and a forceful response is the choice of the United States, then our choice will be consistent with it,” the department added.

Earlier, on February 16, the UN announced a closed meeting of the Security Council on the issue of North Korea. On the same day, Konstantin Asmolov, a leading researcher at the Center for Korean Studies at the Institute of China and Modern Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said in a conversation with Izvestia that at the moment North and South Korea have begun to “quite actively” follow the path of militarization. In his opinion, both sides believe that they have the right to take protective measures against each other, which, however, leads only to a vicious circle.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin on January 31 allowed the US to use nuclear weapons to protect South Korea. He pointed to a record number of provocative actions by the DPRK in 2022. The head of the Pentagon separately noted that one of the largest foreign contingents of the US Armed Forces, numbering 28.5 thousand, is located in South Korea, which, in turn, should demonstrate Washington’s commitment to maintaining peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Princess Haya asks her lover to wait few more days for a life-long happiness
Trending
Princess Haya asks her lover to wait few more days for a life-long happiness

At the same time, the heads of the defense departments of the United States and South Korea issued a joint statement, in which they agreed to expand the scope of joint exercises in 2023. The parties agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the exchange of data regarding the missile threat posed by the DPRK.

At the end of January, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that an escalation on the Korean Peninsula was quite likely if the United States, along with South Korea and Japan, continued their confrontational course.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.

- A word from our sponsors -

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

Previous article
The Ministry of Finance will discuss with business the form of voluntary contribution to the budget

More from Author

News

The Ministry of Finance will discuss with business the form of voluntary contribution to the budget

The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation continues to discuss...
News Desk -
News

Russia will not leave unanswered a new package of EU sanctions – News

February 17, 2023, 06:56 - BLiTZ - News The Russian Federation...
News Desk -
News

Among Russians there were twice as many owls as larks

Analysts at Rabota.ru and SberZdorovya have studied what time of day...
News Desk -
News

Military expert Leonkov announced the ability of the Russian army to influence foreign satellites

February 17, 2023, 06:45 - BLiTZ - News Russia has the...
News Desk -

- A word from our sponsors -

Read Now

The Ministry of Finance will discuss with business the form of voluntary contribution to the budget

The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation continues to discuss with business the form of a voluntary contribution to the budget. This was stated on February 17 in an interview "Russia 24" Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. “We are now actively discussing with business. We agreed...

Russia will not leave unanswered a new package of EU sanctions – News

February 17, 2023, 06:56 - BLiTZ - News The Russian Federation will not leave unanswered a new package of sanctions restrictions, which the European Union intends to adopt. This was stated by the acting head of the Russian mission to the EU, Kirill Logvinov, during a...

Among Russians there were twice as many owls as larks

Analysts at Rabota.ru and SberZdorovya have studied what time of day Russians feel most productive and what chronotypes they refer to. It turned out that among Russians there are almost twice as many owls as larks. On February 17, Izvestia got acquainted with the results...

Military expert Leonkov announced the ability of the Russian army to influence foreign satellites

February 17, 2023, 06:45 - BLiTZ - News Russia has the ability to influence infrastructure components in space. This is possible due to the means of electronic warfare. The corresponding statement in an interview with Lenta.ru was made by military expert Alexei Leonkov. “We have complexes...

Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the territory of the DPR 25 times a day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired 119 missiles and shells towards the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) during the day. As a result, a civilian was injured. About it reported representation of the DPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related...

The Russian Foreign Ministry predicted the destruction of military equipment of the West in Ukraine

The Russian army will break any military equipment of Western countries in Ukraine. Such a statement was made on February 16 by Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov on air Channel One. “Everything that is now being loaded onto the next sea transport will be ground....

Alekhin announced a possible strike on the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is organized by the “ideal Stalingrad”

February 17, 2023, 06:28 - BLiTZ - News In a situation where the armed forces of Ukraine are concentrating troops in the Artemivsk region, "strike from the flanks suggests itself." Gennady Alekhin, a retired colonel and head of the information service of the Joint Grouping of...

The expert spoke about the benefits of using airplane mode in a smartphone

Using the airplane mode function, you can extend the battery life of your smartphone and protect your personal data. On Friday, February 17, he told the agency "Prime" director of the Competence Center for Information Security of T1 Group Viktor Gulevich. When airplane mode is turned on,...

Two people were injured in a shooting at a shopping center in the United States

Two people were injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in Memphis, Tennessee, USA. This was announced on Thursday, September 16, by representatives of the local police. According to available information, one of the victims was hospitalized in critical condition, the other was able to get...

The State Duma adopted a law on the state language, limiting the use of foreign words

The State Duma of Russia adopted in the second and third readings a new law that should protect the Russian language from the excessive use of foreign words and borrowings. The document was published on Thursday, February 16, at site thoughts. The draft law assumes the inadmissibility...

Kuleba announced the absence of agreements on fighter jets for Kyiv

To date, no state has undertaken to send fighter jets to Kyiv. This was announced on Friday, February 17, by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba in an interview with the editorial team. Funke. “First of all, we would be interested in fighters from the US, Britain, France...

Roskachestvo told what kind of wine goes with fast food – News

February 17, 2023, 05:49 - BLiTZ - News Olesya Bunyaeva, director of the department for research and promotion of domestic wine products of Roskachestvo, said that, in fact, fast food is a classic gastronomic pair with wine, RIA Novosti writes. Bunyaeva noted that french fries go well with...

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved

%d bloggers like this: