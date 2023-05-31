North Korea’s spy satellite crashes into sea, preparing for second launch

North Korea The first attempt to launch a spy satellite failed. In a statement released to state media, North Korea said the rocket carrying the spy satellite lost speed after the separation of the first and second stages and fell into the sea off the west coast of the Korean peninsula.

Reasons for launch failure being ascertained

Scientists are ascertaining the reasons for the mission’s failure. Earlier, the South Korean army had said that the North Korean rocket took off in an unusual manner and then fell into the sea. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the rocket was launched from North Korea’s northwestern Tongchang-ri region at around 6.30 am. The country’s main space launch center is located here. Earlier, Japan’s Coast Guard had said on Monday that the launch could be done between May 31 and June 11, according to a notice received from North Korea’s waterways authorities.

Japan had warned of shooting down the satellite

Japan The Defense Minister of Japan ordered his army to shoot down any satellite that entered Japanese territory. Japan’s Coast Guard coordinates and forwards maritime security information in East Asia, which is why North Korea sent this notice to it. North Korea’s use of long-range missile technology to launch a satellite into space is in violation of sanctions imposed by United Nations Security Council resolutions.