February 22, 2023, 23:20 – BLiTZ – News

Military expert Alexander Shirokorad said that NATO countries threaten Russia with a naval blockade of Kaliningrad. Writes about it “Free Press”.

According to the interlocutor of the publication, such a step could lead to a scenario similar to the battle near the island of Tsushima. The expert noted that in the event of a blockade, Russia would have two options: surrender and return of Kaliningrad, after which other territories may follow, or the use of nuclear weapons. The author of the article believes that the second option looks the most profitable.

Shirokorad stressed that Russia has missiles capable of hitting the whole of Europe, as well as the cities of Warsaw, Stockholm and Copenhagen. He also noted that US aircraft could be shot down with simple anti-aircraft missiles, while naval drones could be used as an alternative to nuclear weapons.

The observer noted that European countries would suffer much more than Kaliningrad itself if the blockade was implemented. In particular, this could lead to heavy losses for the Baltic States, Sweden, Finland and Poland.

new code123

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.