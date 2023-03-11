Norway to give Ukraine two NASAMS air defense systems

The Norwegian authorities will send two NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine. This was stated on March 10 during a visit to Kyiv by Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram.

He noted that Kyiv is in great need of additional air defense systems and Oslo will provide assistance.

In addition, according to Gram, Norway will train the Ukrainian military in the use of this air defense system.

Also in January, it was reported that the United States would transfer NASAMS air defense systems as part of a new aid package to Ukraine.

These missile systems are a medium-range complex developed in the 1990s by the Norwegian company Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace in conjunction with the American Raytheon.

The weapon was upgraded twice, the last time in 2019. The updated sample is designed for the use of new missiles with an increased firing range AMRAAM-ER, as well as short-range missiles AIX-9X-2 Sidewinder. The range indicator with the new AMRAAM-ER + missile in theory can reach 80–100 km.

Dmitry Kornev, editor-in-chief of the MilitaryRussia portal, noted in a conversation with Izvestia that the AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles used by NASAMS are one of the most advanced air combat missiles.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.