Norwegian ambassador Hans Jacob Frydenlund reached Dumka, became emotional, said- his teacher was a fan of Santali culture

Dumka: Norwegian Ambassador Hans Jacob Frydenlund has reached Dumka on a special visit. On reaching Dumka Circuit House from Deoghar Airport, he was welcomed with a bouquet and traditional lota-pani. His lecture on The Basic Lesson of Economics and Life was also organized by the district administration for the students who study regularly in the library. He shared important information on the Norwegian economy, eco-society as well as the environment.

Norwegian Ambassador Hans Jacob Frydenlund said it was an emotional experience for him because when he started his schooling in 1965, his teacher used to praise Santali culture. He learned the language, culture and also wrote in Santali language, which is also inspirational for him. Meanwhile, questions were put to the ambassador by the students on various fields and topics, which were also answered well by Hans Jakob Freudenlund. Deputy Commissioner Ravi Shankar Shukla also kept his views.

Jharkhand: PLFI supremo Dinesh Gop used to speak, three layer was security, came in trouble

The Deputy Commissioner expressed his gratitude to the Norwegian Ambassador for visiting the library and interacting with the children and said that only such programs will develop the socio-eco between Norway and India. The students requested the Deputy Commissioner to conduct such sessions further. During this, the Norwegian ambassador visited the library and the traveling library and praised the maintenance of books. Trainee IAS Sunny Raj, DRDA Director Javed Anwar Idrish, SDO Kaushal Kumar, Circle Officer Yamun Ravidas etc were present on this occasion.

Like demonetisation, it is a political decision to go out of circulation of Rs 2,000 note, said CM Hemant Soren Jacob Frydenlund jharkhand visit 2023