Norwegian authorities intend to transfer eight Leopard tanks to Ukraine

The Norwegian authorities intend to transfer eight Leopard 2 tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and up to four support vehicles. It is reported on February 14 press office Kingdom Ministry of Defense.

“Norway will transfer eight tanks and up to four support vehicles to Ukraine. In addition, we allocate funds for ammunition and spare parts, ”the press service quotes the words of the Minister of Defense of the Kingdom, Bjorn Arild Gram.

According to Gram, this decision was made following negotiations with representatives of other European countries.

“The situation in Ukraine is approaching a critical phase, and they depend on rapid and massive support from the West. We will also promote the training of Ukrainian tankers in Poland along with other allied countries. This donation is an important and much-needed contribution,” concluded the head of the Norwegian Defense Ministry.

Earlier in the day, Spain’s Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced that the kingdom would begin training the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces to operate Leopard tanks in the next two weeks. According to her, we are talking about Leopard 2A4 models that have not been used for a long time and need to be restored.

In turn, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that NATO countries should provide Ukraine not only with new weapons, but also with integrated military assistance. Austin also stressed that the coalition for the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine is growing. According to the head of the Pentagon, it has already included such countries as Germany, Denmark, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Portugal.

Earlier that day, the tenth meeting of the Contact Group on Arming Ukraine in the Rammstein format began in Brussels. On the agenda of the discussion are such issues as the protection of the Ukrainian sky, including with the help of an aviation platform; the development of a “tank coalition”; formation of safety margins for ammunition; Ukrainian military training; logistics, repair and maintenance of weapons.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

