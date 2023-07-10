Not a shop of love, Rahul Gandhi is running a mega mall of hatred, JP Nadda’s big attack on Congress

National President of Bharatiya Janata Party JP Nadda has targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Attacking Rahul Gandhi over the Mohabbat Ki Dukaan slogan, today i.e. on Monday, Nadda alleged that the Congress leader is actually running a mega mall of hatred. Nadda accused Gandhi and other Congress leaders of spreading hatred against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a rally at Godhra in Panchmahal district after the completion of nine years of the Modi government, Nadda accused the opposition parties of turning into family-centric parties and not worrying about the welfare of the common man.

Congressmen are jealous of PM Modi’s fame – Nadda

JP Nadda said that whenever Modi ji is praised on the global stage, the people of Congress get upset. In an attempt to oppose our Prime Minister, Congress leaders have started opposing our country. Nadda said, Rahul Gandhi went to Britain to say that democracy is in danger. His grandmother (former prime minister Indira Gandhi) imposed emergency in the country in 1975 and jailed 1.5 lakh people. Now he is talking about democracy. Accusing the Congress leaders of doing cheap politics, Nadda said that they used words like vile, scorpion, snake and chaiwala to defame Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi is serving the people – Nadda

Nadda said that you are worried because Modi ji is serving 140 crore citizens of the country. I wonder how you can claim to be running a love shop when you are continuously spreading hatred against Modi ji. You should keep this in mind that you are not actually running a shop of love, you are running a mega mall of hatred. The BJP president claimed that Prime Minister Modi was busy serving the people, while the opposition parties were busy saving their families.

India will get rid of enemies’ sixes in the sea too, those who attack will get water tomb, Rafale is coming!

Many political parties are doing familyism – Nadda

Citing examples of Congress, Samajwadi Party, TRS, Nationalist Congress Party, National Conference, PDP as well as the Chautala and Badal families, the BJP President claimed that these political parties are only concerned about their families and leadership is only for these families. is handed over to the heirs of Addressing the gathering, Nadda said, these political parties are fighting to save their families. They are not worried about you. On the other hand, Modi ji is fighting for the country.