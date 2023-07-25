not agree with every policy of nda said mizoram cm zoramthanga neither afraid of central government nor will accept every policy of nda prt | ‘Don’t agree with every policy of NDA’, said Zoramthanga

14 more identified in Kangpokpi case

Police have identified 14 more people in connection with the sexual harassment video of two women. Six people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident that took place on May 4 in Kangpokpi district. PIL has been filed regarding the incidents of sexual harassment. At the same time, a public interest litigation has been filed in the Supreme Court, requesting the constitution of an independent committee under a retired judge of the apex court to investigate the incidents of sexual harassment and violence in Manipur. Advocate Vishal Tiwari’s PIL states that it has been filed against the oppressive brutality, lawlessness and violation of rule of law in Manipur.Courtesy of Language Input