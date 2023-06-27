Not doing water conservation on Deoghar Ladla Beta in case of rain is worrying: Jalpurush Rajendra Singh

Pani Panchayat was organized on Monday at the Shilpgram Auditorium of the city on the water problem in Deoghar. In the program, water man Rajendra Singh, who received the Magsaysay Award, interacted directly with the people and representatives of Deoghar. In this the solution to the water problem in Deoghar and the plans to make Deoghar watery were discussed. After listening to the problems of the people of Deoghar regarding water, Rajendra Singh said that in the matter of rain, the people of Deoghar are the beloved sons of God. Deoghar receives 1400 mm of rainfall every year, which is seven times more than our native district in Rajasthan. Despite this, the water level going down here and the problem getting worse is a matter of concern. Water crisis in Deoghar is man made. People do not conserve water. For this, social budgeting and social auditing of water is necessary for the people of Deoghar. Along with this, the problem can be solved only by the association of people with the rivers.

People expressed concern over the decreasing water level

MLA Narayan Das, Zila Parishad President Kiran Kumari, Zila Parishad member Geeta Mandal, Deoghar District Chief Association President Anil Kumar Sah and Deoghar District Congress Committee President Prof. Uday Prakash participated in Pani Panchayat. Expressing concern over the decreasing water level in Deoghar, apart from voluntary organizations and social organizations in Pani Panchayat, the intelligentsia wanted to know the solution to the increasing water problem. People expressed concern over the encroachment of ponds that recharge the water level in the city, lack of proper guidelines for rainwater harvesting, and non-estimation of water expenditure. Kumar Ranjan, Dilip Jha, Dr. Subhash Chandra Rai, Neeraj Kumar, Ravi Kesari, Rita Chaurasia, Gulab Mishra, Sushila Devi, Rani Kumari, Sarla Karna, Sarika Sah, Chamber President Alok Mallick, Piyush Jaiswal including a large number of cities in the program people were present. The program was coordinated by Ramsevak Singh Gunjan.

Pani Panchayat gave its verdict

Under the supervision of Jal Purush Rajendra Singh, Panchs of Pani Panchayat took seven-point proposals-

Public and administration will together run an awareness campaign to save water

Ponds have been encroached here, along with demarcation it will have to be saved from dumping of dirty water.

Panchayat will work further in the direction of water conservation.

The government should work on water according to the Gram Sabha in Panchayats.

Pani Panchayat will work towards conservation of rivers, streams and ponds.

Will inform the government about water problems

Everyone’s suggestions will be implemented at all levels

Will keep the problem with the CM

Rajendra Singh will appeal for the resolution of the proposal that came in the Pani Panchayat and the water problem of Deoghar before CM Hemant Soren. Before this, he worshiped Baba Baidyanath and tried to understand the water problem by visiting Shivganga, Mansarovar, Q Complex and other temples. Apart from this, visited some places including Punasi, Satsang, BIT. Be informed that Rajendra Singh is on a three-day tour of Jharkhand and here he will discuss the solution of the water problem, the government’s role in water harvesting.

Jharkhand’s beloved son in the matter of water, but the situation is worrisome due to the exploitation of groundwater: Jalpurush Dr. Rajendra Singh organized Pani Panchayat in Deoghar Panchayat