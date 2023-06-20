Not one but three veterans of India made their Test debut on this day, changed the map of Indian cricket

June 20 is a big day in the history of Indian cricket. Actually, the reason for this is three legendary cricketers of India. Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli Is. All the three veteran players made their debut in Test cricket on this day. The work of changing the entire map of Indian cricket was done by these three giants. In such a situation, today we will tell you about the Test career of all the three players.

Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly, the star captain of the Indian team, made his Test debut on this day, June 20, 1996. Since his Test debut, Sourav played many amazing innings in his career. Ganguly is also fondly called Dada. He has played a total of 113 matches in his Test career. In this, Ganguly has scored 7212 runs. Dada has scored 16 centuries and 35 half-centuries in Tests.

Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid, considered to be the wall of the Indian team and currently the head coach of the team, also made his Test debut on 20 June 1996. Rahul’s Test career has been spectacular. He played a total of 164 matches in his career. During this he scored 13288 runs. In Tests, he scored 36 centuries and 63 half-centuries with his bat.

A day that marked the beginning of three stellar careers in the longest format of the game #OnThisDay Rahul Dravid @SGanguly99 and @imVkohli made their Test Debuts for #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/UqhmzLRx7h

— BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2023



Virat Kohli

Indian team’s star veteran batsman Virat Kohli made his Test debut on 20 June 2011. Virat Kohli has played 109 tests in his test so far. During this, he has scored 28 centuries and 28 half-centuries. Virat is still active in this format. He is making new records in this format every day. In such a situation, the fans have the hope that he will break many big records before retiring from this format.

