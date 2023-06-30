Not only exploitation, attack on social system also became the reason for the hool

Dr Ajay Sinha

The East India Company, with the help of its landlords, made a plan to settle the tribals in the present Santal Pargana in a planned manner. The Santals happily accepted it and made the land here cultivable. The East India Company marked the area inhabited by Santals as Damin-i-Koh. Among the tribals, the Santal tribe is considered very skilled in agricultural work. But soon the Santals fell prey to the exploitation of the East India Company and their landlords.

East India Company was a trading company, its main source of income was revenue. After the increase in cultivable land in Damin-i-Koh, the amount of rent was increased from this area. The moneylenders also used to lend some rupees to the Santals and during the harvest season they used to collect the loaned money or goods. This was also done with complete tact. Historian Kalikinkar Dutta (1940), who made a comprehensive study of the rebellion, explains:

He picked up a stone on the way and painted it with vermilion to show the accuracy of his weight, arrived at the fields of his debtors, who then had to pay for the traveling expenses of their creditors’ parties. In this way the moneylenders suppressed the Santals with the burden of debt. The Santals would be forced to work as bonded labor of the debtor and this would continue for generations. This system was known as ‘Kamiyoti’.

The oppressed Santals never got any relief from the police officers as they would have been with the traders and moneylenders. At the same time, the Charter Act of 1813 allowed Christian missionaries to propagate Christianity in India. Apart from other parts of India, these Christian missions also started entering the settlements of the Santals and went to the market and started propagating Christianity. The Santal tribe began to feel threatened by the activities of the Christian missionaries on their faith and belief and inside they started getting angry with it.

According to Dr. Surendra Jha, historian of Santal Pargana, those who converted were separated from the Santal family. It is clear from this that Santals considered the activities of Christian missionaries as a threat to their culture and identity. Behind Santal Hul were the attacks being made by the British on their social system. The British imposed English laws in place of their traditional Manjhi system and Paraha Panchayat system.

Amidst all these reasons, a minor incident fueled the spark of discontent. In the month of June 1855, in a theft incident, many Santals were caught by the police and were severely beaten. A mob of angry Santals killed that police inspector and this started the hooliganism. On June 30, 1855, around 6000 Santals gathered in Bhognadih under the leadership of Sido-Kanhu brothers.

Sido told him that his deity Singh Bonga had appeared in his dream and ordered him to establish Abu Raj at Damin-e-Koh. In no time, this rebellion left Damin-e-Koh and reached Dhanbad, Bhagalpur, Singhbhum and Birbhum and the number of rebels reached from 6000 to 60000. The British imposed martial law to crush this rebellion and crushed this rebellion with the help of the army. Apart from Sido Kanhu, about 15,000 people were martyred and thousands were arrested.

Santal Pargana was born



Act XXXVII of 1855 gave rise to Santal Pargana. This area was 5470 square miles, in which Bhagalpur and Birbhum districts were parts. Dumka was made the center of its administration. Santal Pargana was given the status of Nun Regulation District and here they were kept free from the prevalent general laws of the country which Santals did not like. Keeping in view the Santal culture, a new system was implemented.

Santal Parganas district was divided into four sub-divisions, whose charge was given to different deputy commissioners. Four assistant commissioners were appointed to assist these deputy commissioners. By amending the Police Act of 1856, the responsibility of the police was entrusted to the traditional headman of the village. In 1872, Santal Pargana was recognized as a permanent non-regulation district. This was an important event which was seen by the Santals as the result of the Hul.

Santal Pargana Tenancy Act came into force



Another important change that was the result of Hull was the enactment of the Santal Pargana Tenancy Act, 1876. The British passed the Santal Parganas Tenancy Act in 1876 which provided some protection to the tribals against exploitation. The Santal Parganas Tenancy Act, 1876 prohibited the sale of tribal land to non-tribals in the Santal Parganas region along Jharkhand’s border with Bengal.

The practice of bonded labor ended



The third most important result of Hull was that the practice of bonded labor was abolished in 1860 by Deputy Commissioner William Robinson. The British brutally crushed Hul. They burnt villages after villages and set fire to crops. The famine that came in 1865-66 made their condition more serious. They kept filling their stomachs with tuber root and raw mahua. Meanwhile, thousands of Santals lost their lives due to cholera. Once again Santals started taking loans from moneylenders.

Many Santals went back to Chhotnagpur and some crossed the Ganges and went to Purnia district. The most important achievement of Santal Hull was to strengthen the identity of the Santals and their tendency to stay connected with their culture. The whole world came to know about their association with water, forest and land and collective consciousness developed strongly in them. His dream of Aburaj came to the fore in the form of creation of Jharkhand state after independence and paved the way ahead for him to get freedom from exploitation.