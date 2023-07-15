Not Sai, Priyanka Chahar will be the next Naagin 7! Will take a huge amount for one episode, know who has become Naagin till now

Nagin 7: Ekta Kapoor’s serial Naagin 6 has gone off air. The next season of the show is coming soon. serpent 7 There is a lot of buzz on social media regarding this. Viewers want to know who will be the next Naagin. Meanwhile, there was news that Sai i.e. Ayesha Singh will play the role of Naagin in Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. However, the actress called it just a rumour. After which the news of Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary becoming a Naagin intensified. Let us tell you who all have become Naagins till now.

1. Will Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary become the next Naagin?

Ever since the promo of Naagin 7 was launched, the fans are quite desperate about it. It has been told in many media reports that there are more chances of Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary becoming a Naagin. BollywoodLife. According to a report in Com, Naagin 7 is all set to air. There are many speculations that Priyanka will play the role of the main Naagin in the show. He will reportedly get a fee of 1.5 lakhs for each episode. However, no confirmation has been received from the makers and the actress.

2. Mouni Roy has also become Naagin

Mouni Roy was the first Naagin in Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin. According to media reports, at that time the actress used to get Rs 1-2 lakh per week. She was also in Naagin 2. Mouni Roy started her career with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. After which he worked in many shows. Mouni Roy Mouni Roy has also worked in some films in Bollywood, in which “Gold”. Akshay Kumar was with him in this movie. After this she was seen in “London Chalo” and Brahmastra.

Monica Bedi: Due to a mistake, Monica Bedi did not get the film ‘Karan Arjun’, will be shocked to know the reason

3. Surbhi Jyoti has won the hearts of the audience by becoming a serpent

Surbhi Jyoti was the third Naagin of the show and she used to get 60 thousand for every episode every week. Surbhi has also worked in several Punjabi films, including Ik Kundi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya and Munde Patiala De. The actress got recognition from the TV serial Qubool Hai. The actress played the role of Zoya Farooqui in Qubool Hai and for this she received many awards. He is followed by 9.9 million people on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js4. Nia Sharma’s charm

Nia Sharma has also worked in Naagin 4. According to the reports, the actress used to get 40 thousand rupees for becoming a serpent. Nia gained a lot of popularity from this show. The actress made her television debut with Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha. Nia got special recognition because of the serial Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Bahna Hai. Apart from this, he has worked in many music videos.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js5. Anita Hassanandani was also in Naagin

Anita Hasanandani has played many roles in Naagin, but she has never been in the lead role. According to the reports, the actress was allegedly paid 1 lakh. Anita has worked in serials as well as in many movies. Has worked in serials like Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli, Kavyanjali and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Talking of films, it includes Kuch To Hai, Krishna Cottage, Yeh Dil Ke Aawaar, Koi Aap Sa. 7.3 million people follow him on Instagram. These days No is busy with his son.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js6. Mehak Chahal has also worked in Ekta Kapoor’s show

Mehak Chahal played an important role in Naagin. According to the reports, he used to get fees between 50 thousand to 1 lakh. Urvashi Dholakia was seen in Naagin 6, and she used to get Rs 1 lakh per episode. Urvashi worked as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s serial Kasauti Zindagi Ke.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan trolled for making fun of YouTuber friend Elvish Yadav, users said – something…

7. Tejashwi Prakash was in Naagin 6

Tejashwi Prakash’s Naagin 6 has gone off air. According to media reports, the actress used to charge Rs 2 lakh per episode. Tejaswi has been the winner of Bigg Boss 16. In this show itself, Ekta Kapoor gave her the offer of Naagin 6. The actress gained a lot of popularity by becoming a serpent. Talking about personal life, she is dating Karan Kundrra. Both often keep posting romantic pictures together on social media.

TagsToTranslate t)ekta kapoor