Nothing Phone 2: Nothing’s flagship smartphone launched with great specifications, get price information

Nothing Phone 2 Launched: After a long wait, finally Nothing’s flagship Phone 2 has been launched today. This smartphone is an updated version of the Nothing Phone 1 launched last year. In this smartphone too, you will get to see the Glyph Lite interface, but its interface is going to be completely new. Users can adjust the light of the back panel according to their own. This smartphone is based on Nothing OS 2.0. If you too were waiting for this smartphone for a long time and are interested in buying it, then today we are going to give you all the information related to this smartphone.

Nothing Phone 2 Specifications



If you look at the spec sheet of Nothing Phone 2, the company has given a big 6.7 inch display in it. This is an LTPO OLED display. If you do not know, then tell that the refresh rate of the screen in LTPO display can easily switch from 1Hz to 120Hz. In this smartphone, the company has used aluminum frame. In terms of performance, it can prove to be a very powerful smartphone because the company has used Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset in it.

Camera, Battery and Storage

Talking about storage, the option of 512GB internal storage has been given in it with 12GB of RAM. Talking about camera setup, dual camera setup has been given in its rear and both its cameras are of 50MP. At the same time, a 32MP shooter has been given in its front. Both EIS and OIS have been supported in this smartphone. The company has given a 4,700mAh battery in it and with the help of fast charging, it can be charged up to 50 percent in 20 minutes.

Nothing Phone 2 Price



Talking about the price of Nothing Phone 2, its 8GB RAM 128GB storage variant costs Rs 44,999, 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant costs Rs 49,999, 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage variant costs Rs 54,999. According to media reports, the sale of this smartphone will start at 9 pm on July 11. But, this cell is only for those who have already pre-booked it. On the other hand, if we talk about the general public, they will be able to buy it from 12 noon on July 21.

Nothing Phone 2 Offers



Coming to the offers, the buyers who have pre-ordered the smartphone are being given a chance to buy the Nothing Ear(2) Black for Rs.8,999. On the other hand, cashback of up to Rs 3,000 is being given on using HDFC and AXIS Bank cards.