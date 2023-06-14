Notice to Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar in defamation case, BJP had filed the case

Bengaluru : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Bengaluru. This court, which hears cases related to former and current MPs and MLAs, has taken cognizance of the offense under sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The date of July 27 has been fixed for the hearing of the case. The special court directed to issue summons to all the defendants in this regard.

According to media reports, the state secretary of the BJP’s Karnataka unit, S Keshav Prasad, filed the private complaint on May 9 alleging that the party was maligned by making false claims in advertisements. According to the complaint, the KPCC published an advertisement in leading newspapers on May 5 ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, claiming that the then BJP government in the state was involved in corruption and looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the last four years. According to the complaint, the claims made by KPCC in the advertisement were completely baseless, prejudiced and defamatory.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had recently received a setback from the Surat court in Gujarat in a defamation case. In this matter, Rahul Gandhi has not got any relief even from the High Court. Rahul Gandhi’s membership in Parliament was also revoked after he was convicted and sentenced by the court.

The Congress got a resounding victory in the assembly elections held in Karnataka. After the victory in the election, Siddaramaiah was made the Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar the Deputy Chief Minister from the Congress side. Votes were cast for the assembly elections on 10 May. During the election campaign, many allegations were leveled against each other by both the parties.