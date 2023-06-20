Notification of ANM appointment rules issued in Bihar, exam will be of 60 marks, know what else will be special

The Health Department has notified the Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) Recruitment, Promotion and Service Conditions Rules in Bihar. Direct recruitment of ANM will be done through Bihar Technical Service Commission on the basis of written examination. Total 60 marks of the competitive examination will be included in the appointment. However, the complete merit list will be prepared on the basis of 100 marks.

Apart from the marks of the examination, 15 marks have been prescribed for the higher course. Higher degree GNM will get 10 marks, B.Sc (Nursing), Post Basic B.Sc Nursing and M.Sc Nursing pass candidate will get 15 marks. The remaining 25 marks have been fixed for work experience in all government or private (Central Government, Panchayat, Municipal Corporation etc.) hospitals located within the state. Five marks per year have been fixed.

In the rules, the first August of the year of publication of the advertisement will be considered as the cut-off date for the concept of age. The reservation category-wise requisition will be sent to the Bihar Technical Selection Commission by April 30 after calculating the vacancy on the basis of April 1st of the year by the appointing authority and getting the roster cleared. The period of probation after appointment will be two years. In case the service is not found satisfactory during this period, the probation period can be extended up to one year in writing. The authority to appoint ANM has been made to the Director General.

Preference will be determined according to the merit list determined by the commission

After the appointment of ANM, their seniority has also been decided. The mutual seniority of ANM will be determined according to the merit list prepared by the commission. The steps for promotion have also been prepared in this. The post of ANM is of basic category. This post will be 60 percent of the total sanctioned post of the cadre. In the first step of promotion, ANM will hold the post of senior female health worker. This cadre will be 30 percent of the total sanctioned post. After this, the second stage of promotion to the post of Senior Women Health Worker will be that of Women Health Worker Supervisor. This cadre will be 10 percent of the total sanctioned post.

