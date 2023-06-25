Notorious criminal Dinesh Paswan arrested in Aurangabad, arms and live cartridges recovered

Aurangabad. Today Aurangabad Police has got a big success. He has arrested Dinesh Paswan, one of the top 10 criminals of the district. Police has also recovered 1 country made katta, 2 cartridges and a bike from him. Aurangabad SP Swapna ji Meshram while talking to reporters told that the arrested Dinesh is a notorious criminal. He has been arrested from Aranda of Obra police station area. Aurangabad police was looking for it for years in many cases.

Police was searching from Bihar to Jharkhand

Dinesh Paswan, who is included in the list of top-10 criminals of the district by the district police, is accused in cognizable cases like murder, robbery, dacoity. There are 18 cases of robbery registered against Dinesh in various police stations of the district. Apart from this, he has also been wanted in the surrounding districts and the neighboring state of Jharkhand. At present, the police is considering the arrest of Dinesh Paswan as a big success. The SP said that he is accused in seven cases of robbery and dacoity in Obra police station, one in Barun, one in Madanpur, two in Muffsil police station, two in Haspura police station and three cases of robbery and dacoity in Daudnagar police station.

speedy trial will be run

Apart from this, two separate cases of dacoity and Arms Act have been registered against him in Shahjahanpur police station of Patna district. It has also carried out many criminal incidents by joining the gang of interstate criminals. A case of dacoity is registered against him at Hariharganj police station in Palamu district of Jharkhand. The SP told that a speedy trial will be conducted in the cases registered against the arrested notorious criminal and efforts will be made to get him punished soon. The SP said that the incident of looting of vehicles by placing forks on the GT Road to Aurangabad-Patna main road in the district has also been carried out.