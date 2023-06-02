Notorious criminal Monu Chowdhary killed in police encounter in Ghaziabad, 2 policemen also got shot

Ghaziabad. Big news is coming out from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Where notorious criminal Monu Chowdhary alias Vishal was killed in a police encounter. The police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on the criminal Monu Chowdhary alias Vishal. Reward criminal Monu alias Vishal Chaudhary was the main accused in Muradnagar area mobile businessman Mukesh Goyal and electricity contractor Naveen Bhardwaj murder case. A total of 12 cases including murder, robbery, extortion, gangster are registered against the criminal Monu Chowdhary. Recently, the Ghaziabad police attached assets worth Rs 29 crore of his gang members under the Gangster Act. Two policemen were also shot in this encounter.

Piles up near Chitora bridge of Muradnagar Gangahar

The encounter took place on Friday evening at around 4 pm near the Chitora bridge of Muradnagar Ganganahar. Police was waiting for the criminal Monu alias Vishal Chowdhary by blocking the Ganganhar road since morning. Meanwhile, Monu alias Vishal Chowdhary appeared on the bike. On seeing the police, he started firing. He got shot in cross firing. Immediately after being shot, he was brought to the government hospital in Muradnagar, where doctors declared him brought dead. Monu alias Vishal Chaudhary was a resident of Ukhlarsi village in Muradnagar police station area.

The shopkeeper was shot two days ago

Please inform that the mobile shop operator was shot dead on Tuesday in Muradnagar of Ghaziabad. Businessman Mukesh Goyal was shot dead while he was sitting in the mobile shop. Hearing the sound of gunshots, the nearby traders gathered. The injured businessman was taken to Yashoda Hospital in Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad. Where he died. This whole incident happened right in front of the police post. After the murder, the miscreants fled while firing openly on the road. Monu alias Vishal Chowdhary was the main accused in this case.