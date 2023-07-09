Notorious Mathur arrested by Bihar STF, accused of attacking police team

Arwal. In the joint action of STF and police, the infamous Niranjan Kumar alias Mathur, who is one of the top 20 criminals of the district, has been arrested. Kurtha Police and STF team have arrested Mathur from Manikpur OP’s Koni post office. The police is considering the arrest of the infamous Mathur as a great success. The infamous Mathur is accused of attacking the police team as well as carrying out many major criminal incidents. The police had been looking for this for years.

Cases have been registered in many police stations

On the whole matter, Arwal SP Mohammad Kasim said that the infamous Mathur had attacked the police team last year and rescued the vehicle caught during the investigation. Many police officers were injured in this attack. During this, the miscreant tried to kill the driver of the police van. In this case, a case was registered against four nominated and twenty unknown in Kurtha police station. The police was looking for this for a long time.

Mathur was in top-20

The SP told that the other accused in the case has been arrested and sent to jail. Only two accused were out of reach of the police, whom the police were continuously searching for. On the basis of secret information, Kurtha police arrested Mathur from Koni village located in Manikpur OP with the help of STF. The arrested Niranjan Kumar alias Mathur is included in the top 20 miscreants of the district. Many major incidents are expected to be revealed with his arrest.