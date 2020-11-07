Notorious media terror of Dominica’s culprit government – PART 1

As the investigative team of Blitz has been exposing numerous forms of criminal activities of a Caribbean nation named Dominica, Prime Minister of that island country, Roosevelt Skerrit and his criminal gang sitting in Dominica and England has started nefarious media terror alongside dubious actions of its partners of fraud and money laundering. In this serialized report, we shall be exposing the names and identities of Roosevelt Skerrit’s collaborators in England, along with shreds of evidence of their active involvement in money laundering as well as association with international crime rackets and jihadist groups. We shall also provide all of the obtained information to Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) as well as members of the British press.

Blitz has obtained a link to a defamatory article published in an unknown Dominica website, which assumably is being run from the United Kingdom. On November 6, 2020, this propaganda website of Dominica’s rogue regime has made a number of false allegations against Blitz editor and internationally known multi-award-winning journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury.

Making false claim of Mr. Choudhury seeking citizenship of the Caribbean island country, Dominica’s propaganda website in the defamatory content wrote: “According to reliable sources from the Caribbean nation’s foreign ministry, it was revealed that Editor of tabloid, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury applied for the citizenship of a Caribbean country and was refused during due diligence processing as he was charged with highly sensitive criminal, sedition and connection to international terrorism activities”.

The propaganda website further wrote: “According to data, Choudhury applied for Citizenship to flee from Bangladesh as he is facing charges of sedition, treason, blasphemy and espionage since January 2004. Choudhury was arrested on 29 November 2003 at Dhakka airport, when he was found carrying discs and papers related to sensitive issues including association with international terror outfit al-Qaeda and its network in Bangladesh. He has been convicted for more than 4 years for criminal activities”.

In reality, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury has never applied for Dominica’s citizenship, while this website, which is operated by Roosevelt Skerrit’s cronies in England has falsely stated that the Blitz editor is facing sedition charges and has connections with international terrorism activities.

Now, it is the responsibility of our newspaper to counter the nefarious and false propaganda of Roosevelt Skerrit and his cronies in Dominica and England.

While Mr. Choudhury is an internationally known counterterrorism expert and anti-militancy journalist, Roosevelt Skerrit and the members of his criminal gang falsely labels him of having “connection to international terrorism activities”, which clearly proves, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury’s decade-old actions against radical Islam and terrorism has hurt the interest of Dominica’s rogue regime and the members of this Caribbean crime racket. It may be mentioned here that, Dominica is selling citizenship as well as diplomatic positions in exchange of money to various individuals, including criminals, terrorists, jihadists and even members of India’s fugitive crime don Dawood Ibrahim.

Now we shall expose a few of Roosevelt Skerrit’s yet-to-be known criminal activities as well as the identities of his cronies in England.

Selling of Dominica citizenship to criminals

Nigeria’s former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, was granted Dominican citizenship in 2016, including a diplomatic passport number DP0000445, apparently all within just one month of meeting Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit. Madueke’s new citizenship was confirmed in a May 29, 2015 approval letter by Skerrit. The letter also stated that the former minister had been appointed a trade and investment commissioner and was expected to help in promoting and marketing Dominica as a trade and investment domicile.

TO BE CONTINUED …