Notorious Rakesh Yadav, who killed MLA Om Prakash Paswan by throwing a bomb in an election rally, surrendered

Gorakhpur: Mafia Rakesh Yadav has surrendered in Gorakhpur court on Saturday. Rakesh Yadav’s name is included in the list of top 10 gangsters of Gorakhpur district and top 61 miscreants of UP. Rakesh Yadav has 52 cases including murder, attempt to murder, gangster are registered. He came into the public eye in the 90s. Rakesh Yadav, who became a notorious mafia due to land grab, had campaigned for Bansgaon MP Kamlesh Paswan and MLA Dr. Vimlesh Paswan’s father Maniram’s then MLA Om Prakash Paswan on March 25, 1996 on Malhanpar Road. He was killed by throwing a bomb in a public meeting. Rakesh Yadav was made the main accused.

These six cases will give severe punishment to the mafia

Giving information to the media, SP North Manoj Awasthi said that out of the cases filed against Mafia Rakesh Yadav, the police will now appear in the court in six cases. Will present testimony and evidence in the court to get him the harshest punishment. In the cases on the basis of which the police want to punish the mafia, gangster case crime number 89/91 registered in PPganj police station, 332/99 registered in Gulriha police station, Arms In Act crime number 333/99, crime number 600/19, crime number 870/20 and crime number 77/2020 registered in Pipraich police station, the police does not want to leave any stone unturned in lobbying.

Kurki – Surrendered due to fear of bulldozer

Mafia Rakesh Yadav had taken refuge in Nepal for a long time after his release from jail. The police had intensified the lobbying in 6 of the cases registered against him. In such a situation, he was afraid that a bulldozer might run on Kurki or the house. Due to this fear and because of the constant police raids, he surrendered silently.