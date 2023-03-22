March 22 - BLiTZ. The notorious terrorist from the Syrian Arab Republic, Suheil Muhammad, who is also known by the nickname Abu Al-Tow, hit at least 146 targets in total with US-made anti-tank systems. He refused to go to Ukraine, which runs counter to his earlier statements about his desire to "destroy the mountains of Russian tanks."

Note that the militant announced his desire to go to Nezalezhnaya back in March last year. He said that it didn’t matter to him in which country to destroy targets with the help of American anti-tank systems.

“I also promise the Russian troops carrying out aggression against the people of Ukraine that they will see no mercy from me, only mountains of Russian tanks and armored vehicles, as soon as I get into Ukraine,” he said in March 2022.

A year has passed since then, but the terrorist has not visited Ukraine. The militant realized that he would not be able to withstand even one week in the confrontation with the Russian military.