Notorious Vishal Goswami sentenced to 21 years 3 months by Ahmedabad court

Ahmedabad, 15 July (Hindustan Times). The infamous Vishal Goswami has been declared guilty by the Sessions Court of Ahmedabad in many famous cases across the state including Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Vishal has been sentenced to 21 years and 3 months by the court. He has been sentenced for a total of 51 cases.

The court said during the judgment that on completion of one sentence, the second sentence will start. According to this, the guilty will have to remain in jail for 21 years. Statements of a total of 50 witnesses were recorded in this case. A total of 13 murder cases have been registered against Vishal including 3 murders in Ahmedabad and one in another state. Apart from this, he has been involved in a total of 50 cases including other crimes. Used to run a network of demanding ransom from Sabarmati Jail. He used to collect ransom money from jewelers also.

Vishal was arrested in the murder case of Mahesh Ranpara, a jewelers showroom operator named CM Zaveri in the satellite area of ​​Ahmedabad. On May 12, 2014, Mahesh Ranpara was threatened by Vishal on his landline. A demand of Rs 50 lakh was made. Later the jewelers were fired upon.