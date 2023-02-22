Novak discussed with Pushilin the development of the fuel and energy complex of the DPR

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak discussed with the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin the prospects for the development of the fuel and energy complex of the republic. On Wednesday, February 22, the press service of the government of the Russian Federation.

“During the meeting, it was noted that, despite the targeted shelling of facilities in the fuel and energy complex and other difficulties, the energy and mining enterprises have retained their potential — both at the federal and regional levels, conditions are being created for their development,” the statement says. message.

In addition, it is noted that a three-year plan has been developed to restore the main and distribution grids, as well as generation facilities. It is also planned to reform the DPR coal industry and state support for mines.

On January 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to approve programs for the development of new regions of the Russian Federation, providing for the achievement by these subjects of the average Russian indicators of living standards and the all-Russian level of socio-economic development no later than 2030.

Before that, on January 24, the Russian leader demanded to raise the standard of living in the new regions of the country. He urged the government to work more actively in this direction.

The transition period, during which the Russian authorities must resolve all issues related to the integration of the four new regions, will last until January 1, 2026. According to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the acceleration of integration processes will be the best response to the unfriendly actions of the West.

The Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions became part of the Russian Federation following the results of referendums held from 23 to 27 September.