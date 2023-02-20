Novosibirsk region will allocate 97 billion rubles for large-scale construction projects

The Novosibirsk Region will receive 97 billion rubles from the federal budget for large-scale projects. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Russian Federation has approved a list of facilities to be built or reconstructed with the support of the federal center.

Thus, 13.2 billion rubles will be allocated for the reconstruction of Tolmachevo airport. The work is scheduled to be completed in 2028. The region will receive about 12.5 billion rubles for the development and reconstruction of the Meshalkin Center. Two 8-storey buildings will be built near the center, and the old buildings will be renovated.

In addition, 15.8 billion rubles will be spent on the construction of a children’s rehabilitation center designed for 300 places. The object should be put into operation in 4 years. 45 billion rubles will be allocated for the SKIF scientific project.

The region also received 35 billion rubles for the construction of a new campus for the Novosibirsk National Research University. Another 5 billion rubles will be allocated by the university itself. The campus must be handed over in three years, writes VN.ru.