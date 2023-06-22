Now American fighter jet engines will be made in India, deal finalized during Prime Minister’s visit

New Delhi, 22 June (Hindustan Times). The deal to set up a plant in India to manufacture fighter jet engines has been finalized amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to America. Now Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in collaboration with American company GE Aerospace will manufacture GE-F414 engines for fighter jets in India itself, which will provide modern engines to India’s fighter jets. This historic defense deal to transfer jet engine manufacturing technology to India is likely to be announced during the meeting with US President Biden.

American company GE Aerospace today announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force, which comes amid the official visit of Indian Prime Minister Modi to the United States of America between the two countries. It is a major milestone in strengthening defense cooperation between the two countries. Today’s agreement builds on GE Aerospace’s previous commitment to build 99 engines for the Indian Air Force as part of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark-II program.

In fact, till now only four countries of the world America, Russia, England and France make fighter jet engines, that is, the fighter jets flying all over the world have engines made in these countries only. Now, amid Prime Minister Modi’s visit to America, American company General Electric has sealed the deal to set up its plant in India, due to which India will also join the countries that manufacture fighter jet engines. Also, engines made in India will be very beneficial for indigenous fighter jets, because we will not have to spread our hands in front of anyone to buy engines.

Earlier this month, the US government cleared the technology transfer of GE engine manufacturing, paving the way for a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to manufacture engines in India. The deal moved forward during US Defense Secretary Austin Lloyd’s visit to India on June 5-6. GE’s F-414 jet engines are manufactured to power the indigenous fighter Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark-II under the ‘Atmanirbhar Yojana’ of the Government of India. The LCA Mark-1 is powered by the GE company’s F-404 engine. Apart from the LCA Mark-2, the F-414 jet engines made in India are also planned to be installed in the fifth generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).