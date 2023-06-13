Now Bageshwar Dham government Dhirendra Shastri demands to convert Aligarh into Harigarh, the political heat of Tala city increased

Aligarh : Baba Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham through video conferencing said that the name of Aligarh should be changed to Harigarh. However, this statement is going viral on social media. There has been a demand to change the name of Aligarh earlier also. District Panchayat President Vijay Singh has made a proposal and sent it to the government. But no exercise has started on that yet.

Storyteller Indresh Upadhyay was narrating Shrimad Bhagwat Katha in the event of 108 Kundiya Mahalakshmi Dhan Varsha Mahayagya. During this, through video conferencing, Baba Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham expressed his inability to come to Aligarh and said that Aligarh should be renamed as Harigarh. He said that if God wills, we will definitely come, but before that the residents of Aligarh are requested to rename it as Harigarh. However, in 2021, the proposal to name Aligarh district as Harigarh was passed in the District Panchayat. Some social organizations also came out in its support.

Discussion intensified after the statements of Dhirendra Shastri

Dhirendra Shastri is famous for his statements. They are talking about making the country a Hindu nation. The old name of Aligarh is Kol. He said that we also received invitation to attend the program but he expressed his inability to come. While saluting the Vyaspeeth, he said that if God wills, we will definitely come, but he said that the people of Aligarh are requested to rename it as Harigarh.

Permission has to be obtained from the government for Harigarh – spokesperson of the Hindu Mahasabha

Regarding this matter, the national spokesperson of All India Hindu Mahasabha, Ashok Kumar Pandey said that he agrees with Baba of Bageshwar Dham and permission has to be obtained from the government for the bus to Harigarh. He told that the name of the district is to be Harigarh after the name of Swami Haridas. Official announcement is yet to be made. He told that Neeraj Sharma has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court.

He told that the name of the district should remain after the name of a great man. It has been the land of Swami Haridas. Harigarh should be named after him. On the question of changing the name of Harigarh to Aligarh Muslim University, he also said that the land here was given by Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh. That’s why the university should be named after Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh. The way Agra University is named after Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. He said that this work should be done in the new Parliament of the country.

Harigarh has never been a name in history – Alumni Union President Faizul Hasan

Faizul Hasan, former president of Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union, said that Harigarh has never been a name in history. Yogi ji himself has also said that only the old name will be revised. The old name of Aligarh is Kol, so the government can keep Kol if it wants. He said that the reason for changing the name of Aligarh to Hari Garh is only hatred. AMU student leader Faizul Hasan said that if the government wants, it can name Harigarh, but there has never been Harigarh in history.

But this is being done only in the name of hating Muslims. On the question of changing the name of Aligarh Muslim University, he said that it is made from the Act of Parliament and if the name of Aligarh Muslim University has to be changed, then it can be changed only by bringing an act in the Parliament. The way the name of Allahabad University has not changed, but the name of the district has been changed to Prayagraj.

Report- Alok, Aligarh

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOPLhU33X7I)