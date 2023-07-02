Now boats, Danapur-Diara Pipapul will be closed from today for the movement of lakhs of population in Patna

Patna. In view of the increase in the water level of Ganga due to rain, the Danapur-Diara Pipa bridge, which is called the lifeline of Diara, will be opened on Monday. Due to which lakhs of people of seven panchayats of Diare will have only and only support of boat for their movement. With the opening of Pipa bridge, the connection of seven panchayats of Diyara with Danapur will be completely broken.

people will find it difficult

Contractor Birendra Kumar Singh told that the Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation Limited department has ordered to open the bridge after June 15. But due to lack of increase in the water level of Ganga, the bridge was not opened till now. He told that in view of the increase in the water level of Ganga, Pipa bridge will be opened from Monday. With the opening of the bridge, the traffic including the development of Diara will be completely disrupted. Due to the opening of the bridge, pregnant women, sick people and old people will have to face a lot of trouble.

It will take about one to one and a quarter hours to cross the Ganges by boat.

Let us tell you that the population of lakhs will now have to travel only three km in an hour while rowing on a boat in the river Ganges. Seven panchayats situated just 10 km away from the capital are still forced to weep tears of their plight. Even today these people have to cross the river Ganga with the help of a boat to reach their village. It will take about one to a quarter of an hour to cross the river Ganges by boat.

Bihar Weather: Heavy rain will occur in these districts of Bihar, know the weather forecast for the next three days

One crore 67 lakh spent every year in connecting the bridge

It is said that every year, after spending about one crore 67 lakhs by the department in connecting the bridge, the people of seven panchayats of Diare travel through the bridge only for six to seven months. In the rest of the rainy season, transportation is done with the help of a boat.