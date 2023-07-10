Now commuting anywhere in Bihar is easy, construction of 6 expressways is being done, construction of rural roads is also being done

Krishna Kumar, Patna. The length of NH, SH, major district roads and rural roads in the state is about one lakh 29 thousand 934 km. In this, the length of NH, SH and big district roads is about 24934.41 km and rural roads are about one lakh 10 thousand 569 km long. A total of 59 NHs pass through the state. Their length is about 5947.84 km. The longest of these is NH-31. Its length is about 398 km. At the same time, the shortest NH 727A (Rampur Burjag)-Marwa (NH-227A) is included on the Uttar Pradesh border. The length of State Highway in the state is about 3713.97 km. The length of major roads in the district is about 15272.60 km.

emphasis on rural roads

Special attention has been paid to the construction of rural roads in the state. Under this, habitations with at least 100 population have also been connected by roads. Work is being done under many schemes. This includes Gramin Tola Sampark Nischay Yojana, Mukhyamantri Gram Sampark Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sampark Yojana, State Plan, other schemes of State Plan. Under these schemes, from 2005-06 to 2022-23, about one lakh 10 thousand 569 km length of roads and 1695 bridges have been constructed. The estimated cost on this is around Rs 57 thousand 241 crore.

Construction of Greenfield Expressway

Along with this, there is a plan to build six greenfield expressways in the state. The people of all the 38 districts of the state will be benefited by them. The approval for the construction of all these has been received from the Central Government. Construction is likely to begin this year. This includes Amas-Darbhanga, Varanasi-Kolkata, Gorakhpur-Siliguri, Raxaul-Patna-Haldia, Patna-Ara-Sasaram and Bakarpur-Dumaria Expressway.

The Amas-Darbhanga Greenfield Expressway is being constructed in a length of about 199 km at an estimated cost of Rs 6927 crore. The length of Varanasi-Kolkata Expressway is about 686 km and the estimated cost is about Rs 24 thousand 275 crore. The construction of Gorakhpur-Siliguri Expressway will be about 519 km in length at an estimated cost of about 32 thousand crores. About 84 km of it will pass through Uttar Pradesh. The Raxaul-Patna-Haldia Expressway will be constructed in a length of about 695 km at an estimated cost of about Rs 54 thousand crore. The Patna-Ara-Sasaram Expressway is being constructed in a length of about 118 km at an estimated cost of about Rs 4,000 crore. The Bakarpur-Dumariaghat Expressway of Saran will be constructed in a length of about 73 km at an estimated cost of about 1542.55 crores.

Construction of Buddhist and Jain Circuit

Along with this, preparations are on to provide better travel facilities to the tourists by making Buddhist and Jain circuits in the state. Under this, work is on to connect the places associated with Lord Buddha and Lord Mahavir with NH. The Buddhist circuit will be extended from Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh to Vaishali in Bihar, Gaya, Nalanda, Bhadaria in Banka district and ancient Vikramshila Mahavihara in Bhagalpur district. Lord Buddha went to Tibet and Sumatra from Vikramshila Mahavihara. Along with this, Pawapuri located in Nalanda district of Bihar, Jain temple Lachuar located in Jamui, Jain temple Nathnagar Bhagalpur, Basokund Vaishali Jain temple, Kundalpur Jain temple, Kamaldah Jain temple Patna etc. will be added to the Jain circuit. After joining the Buddhist and Jain circuits of these areas, economic development of these areas will take place along with increasing emotional and cultural relations with the country and the world.

Ram-Janki Marg

Along with this, Ramjanaki Marg is also being constructed between Ayodhya and Janakpuri (Nepal). 240 kilometer part of this route comes in Bihar, whose construction cost is about Rs 2700 crore. It is likely to be completed in 2024.

