Now Delapir Crossroads of Bareilly will be Nath Circuit, preparations are being made to make Shivmay, the symbol of Damru will be installed at the crossroads

Bareilly : Delapir Crossroads of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh will be named Nath Circuit. After beautifying the crossroads, Damru will be established as a symbol of Lord Shiva. Along with this, a selfie point will be made on Hundred Foot Road. Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) has taken up the task of rejuvenating Delapir Crossroads. The model of Nath Corridor has been discussed in the meeting chaired by Commissioner Saumya Agarwal. In this, a decision has been taken regarding the rejuvenation of Delapir intersection. BDA Vice President Joginder Singh says that the work of outer roads and entrance is going on in the first phase regarding the Nath Corridor. It will be completed in a few months.

Municipal Corporation and BDA will change form

The appearance of Delapir Crossroads of the city will be changed soon. The responsibility of this has been taken by the Municipal Corporation and BDA. With this, the work of beautification/development of Delapir Square will also be done. In this, for the devotees of Lord Bholenath, a statue related to the Nath Circuit would have been installed in the middle of the square in a very grand manner with devotion. With the installation of the statue at the main square, the identity of Nath Nagri will be enhanced. The general public will feel peace after passing through here.

Plan to add seven temples

Under the Nath Corridor, the routes of the seven Nath temples will be connected to the Delapir crossroad after widening, strengthening and beautification work. Along with this, there is also a proposal to make a selfie point right in front of the road at Sau Futa Tirahe. It has also been decided to make a focus ball at Tirahe.

‘Welcome to Nath Nagri’

There will be a focus ball at Delapir Tirahe. “Welcome to Nath Nagri”, will be inscribed on it. Disorganized traffic will be operated in a systematic manner at Delapir Crossroads, the main intersection of the Nath Corridor. The design has been prepared for its renovation.

Encroachment will be removed from the intersection

All kinds of encroachments will be removed from Delapir intersection of the city. Municipal Corporation will do the work of drain shifting. Along with this, the work of tree plantation and beautification will be done by making planters at the crossroads.

