Now dog’s child was beaten to death in Bareilly, FIR on the accused, police is scanning CCTV for investigation

Bareilly. A case of murder of a dog has come to light in Bihar Basti Jawahar Nagar near Basant Talkies of Premnagar police station area of ​​Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Dheeraj Pathak, a member of People for Animals (PFA), submitted a written complaint application against the accused at the Prem Nagar police station. Police has registered an FIR under the Cruelty to Animals Act. The accused is absconding. Earlier, an FIR was registered for setting fire to the tail of a drunkard’s dog in Faridpur, Bareilly. FIRs have also become a topic of discussion in Badaun in the case of killing a rat by drowning it in water and burning a snake.

Action under Animal Cruelty Act

Dheeraj Pathak, caretaker of PFA Hospital in Chaubari of Cantt police station area of ​​the city, lodged a complaint with the police that on June 12, he was passing near Basant Cinema Hall for work. Around 10 pm, Basant Cinema Hall Bihari Basti Jawahar City resident Gopal killed and injured a black dog’s child. The dog’s child died after some time. An FIR has been registered against a person named Gopal under the Animal Cruelty Act on his Tahrir at Premnagar police station.

Team formed to arrest the accused

Dheeraj Pathak says that the accused has harmed many dogs even before this. The accused keeps on doing this type of act continuously. Dheeraj Pathak of PFA came to know about it. After this he informed the police about the incident. Inspector Prem Nagar Rajesh Kumar said that a case has been registered against the accused under Section 429 of the Animal Cruelty Act and Section 11. A team has been formed regarding the arrest. Along with this, the CCTV cameras installed nearby are being investigated.

Report – Muhammad Sajid