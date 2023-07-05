Now enjoy solar boat in UP, it will start from these four cities, floating restaurant being prepared here

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has taken an important decision to promote water transport and tourism in UP. Solar boats will be operated at major pilgrimage sites located on the banks of rivers, lakes and reservoirs in the state. In the first phase, this service will be started in the major pilgrimage cities of Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura and Vindhyavasini Dham.

UP’s Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh told that a jetty will be constructed in Ayodhya for the proper operation of the solar boat service and arrangements will be made for the charging of boats at the destination.

Since ancient times, the rivers of our state have been the center of various activities related to faith as well as economy. The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to operate solar powered boats to promote water sports and water transport and tourism.

Operation of solar boat will reduce carbon emissions along with promoting the use of green energy. Along with this, it will help in creating a pollution free environment for the tourists. Jaiveer Singh told that as an experiment, UP New and Renewable Energy Development Agency will provide 17 solar boats. It will be operated by the tourism department. Both the departments will have an equal share in the revenue generated from the operation of these boats.

Due to the success and popularity of solar boats, the fishermen community will also be motivated to use solar powered boats. Along with this, water routes will be developed. Along with this, having regular cleaning arrangements at the destinations connected with solar boats will help in reducing pollution to a minimum.

The special thing is that UP is the first state to decide to operate solar boats. This is a multidimensional project of the state government. With this, the number of domestic and foreign tourists will increase in cities like Kashi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya and Mathura and the local people will get employment opportunities. Along with this, the state government will also get revenue.

Floating restaurant in Prayagraj

Along with this, a tent city will be set up in Varanasi to attract tourists and a floating restaurant will be operated in Prayagraj. Apart from enjoying different flavors in this, a party can also be organized. According to officials, this restaurant will be open for tourists for nine months in a year. At the same time, it will be taken to a safe place for three months during the days of flood. Uttar Pradesh State Tourism and Development Corporation (UPSTDC) will be responsible for the operation of this restaurant.

Boat seating for 30 people

As a pilot project, in the first phase one solar boat will be operated in Varanasi and two in Ayodhya. This boat will have the capacity to seat 30 persons and its speed will be 15 kilometers per hour. The cost of these boats will be Rs 1.05 crore. Recently, an MoU has been signed between NEDA and Uttar Pradesh State Tourism and Development Corporation Limited regarding the operation of solar powered boats.

