Now journalists of Jharkhand will also get pension, CM Hemant Soren serious about the scheme

The government is going to bring a pension scheme for journalists working in the state who have retired or are about to retire. Chief Minister Hemant Soren himself is serious about this. He has directed to make a better plan by asking for the plans of all the states, so that journalists can get pension for living even after retirement. Sources said that the Information and Public Relations Department has been instructed to prepare the proposal. Departmental officers are also working in this direction. It was told that the earlier policies are also applicable, but there were some errors in them. Due to which it could not be fully implemented and retired journalists could not get its benefit. Now the present government has been instructed to remove all the flaws and implement it in a better way.

The scheme is applicable in these states

Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, Kerala and Chhattisgarh have also recently announced the implementation of Journalist Pension Scheme.

Fresh tender for health insurance scheme

On June 23, under the Journalist Health Insurance Scheme, IPRD issued fresh tenders and invited bids from insurance companies. Technical and financial bids have been sought from the companies. The last date for submission of tender is July 3. A pre-bid meeting was also called by IPRD on Tuesday regarding the tender. In which representatives of various insurance companies participated. The officers gave them detailed information about the Jharkhand Journalist Health Insurance Scheme, the group mediclaim scheme for journalists. Companies have been urged to participate in the tender.

Applications of only 169 journalists were received

Only 169 journalists applied in the financial year 2023-24 under the Journalist Health Insurance Scheme. Due to the low number, the insurance company National Insurance Corporation (NIC) had refused to give insurance. The company said that the application of at least 700 journalists will be received, only then they will cover the insurance. IPRD expressed displeasure with this attitude of the company. Several rounds of talks were held with the company. But the company refused to cover the insurance. After this, IPRD canceled the work given to NIC.