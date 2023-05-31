Now love jihad came to the fore in the incident of a minor Hindu girl from Rajasthan

Pratapgarh, 31 May (Hindustan Times). Now, in the incident of a Hindu girl from Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan, the horror of love jihad has emerged. This girl, who was studying in a local coaching institute for three years, was trapped through social media.

The father of this student has registered this case in Kotwali. He has said that on May 15, a woman constable called him from Nahargarh police station in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh. He told that your daughter is in the police station. We can’t keep him here at night. He was stunned to hear this. Then he first reached the coaching institute with acquaintances. When the daughter was not found there, Nahargarh reached the police station.

These people were told by the police there that the girl has been detained in suspicious condition along with Arif Khan of Kayampur. The father says that after this the daughter narrated her ordeal. After this, Arif was arrested and the daughter was handed over to him.

The incident of this girl who became a victim of Arif is shocking. He said- ‘Arif Khan was befriended on Instagram two years ago. After this he started insisting on getting married. A few days ago he forcibly took her away from the bus stand. Then took Ajmer Dargah. physically abused her. ,

The father of the victim student says that now Arif Khan’s family is threatening us. He says that if anything happens to Arif, you all will be killed. The daughter is scared. He attempted suicide. Meanwhile, the photo of the minor girl in burqa with Arif Khan has gone viral on social media. Police is probing who made this photo viral.