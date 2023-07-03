Now MNREGA workers of Jharkhand are also preparing for the movement, will protest from 23 to 31 July

On Sunday, MGNREGA workers from across the state gathered at Morhabadi Maidan. Had a meeting here regarding our demands. In the meeting, all the workers expressed anger over non-fulfillment of their demands. Along with this, it has been decided to start a phased agitation regarding the demands. Dharna will be held under this. Then the residence of the Rural Development Minister and all the ministers will be gheraoed.

In this sequence, a program to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence has also been kept. Even after this, if the demands are not met, then a gherao dalo, dera dalo program will be organized in front of the Rural Development Minister’s residence. In the subsequent phase, all the workers will go on an indefinite strike. John Peter Bage presided over the meeting of Jharkhand State MNREGA Employees Union.

Movement is the only option left:

On this occasion, John Peter Bagge said that even after repeated promises of the government, the demands are not being fulfilled. In such a situation, only the option of movement is left. All the district presidents, secretaries and members of the state executive were present in the meeting. Basant Singh said that now we will have to fight for our rights. Service regularization is their main demand. State Vice President Pankaj Singh said that the work of deceiving MNREGA workers has always been done. No one can see the sorrow of us contract workers. Stage operation was done by Secretary Vikas Pandey.

these programs will be



The anti-promise pamphlet will be distributed to the general public in the entire state.

There will be a one-day dharna in the district headquarters from July 23 to July 31

Demand letters will be handed over to all the MLAs by gheraoing their residences.

The residence of all ministers will be surrounded from August 20 to August 31.

Chief Minister’s residence will be surrounded on September 18

On October 10, encircle the residence of the Rural Development Minister and camp

In the end, indefinite strike will be done if the demands are not met.