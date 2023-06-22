Now no tension due to natural calamities in Bihar, MIT Muzaffarpur made this plan

Bihar News: In Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, a Multi Hazards Safety Clinic will be set up at MIT to conduct research on loss of life and property during natural calamities and to prevent it. Its administrative exercise has become faster. It will be established with the joint efforts of the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority and the college. Here the benefits of different types of constructions will be explained through the exhibition. Please tell that this will be the only center so far, which will work as a multi-hazards safety clinic. There is no such center operating in a single building in the country.

Will be constructed at a cost of two crores

The institute has prepared a DPR for this and sent it to the authority for approval. Prof. Vijay Kumar of Civil Branch has prepared its project. It is being told that the construction will cost about two crores. It is planned to be established in collaboration with the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority. In the new center, information about all natural and human induced disasters will be available in an interesting way in one building. In this, along with the display board, various types of physical models and figures will be displayed. All the necessary information can be obtained from the centre, for which techniques to be used in the construction to avoid the incident of fire and to reduce the damage due to it, or to avoid lightning or lightning in the house or due to this, all the necessary information will be available from the center.

Students prepared coin pulse portal

For this, MIT students have prepared the Coin Pulse portal. MIT final year students Adarsh ​​Ranjan, Mo Talimul Noor, Utkarsh and Sudhanshu Kumar have created the CoinPulse portal to feel the pulse of the cryptocurrency market. With this, analysis of all the ups and downs of the crypto market will be done easily. Investors sitting at home will get the right information based on accurate and trend. Due to this, the possibility of investors sinking in crypto currency will be less.

