Now only calf will be born, will get rid of stray animals

Ballia, 07 June (Hindustan Times). If cattle rearers of Uttar Pradesh use the semen of Animal Breeding Center located at Salon in Rae Bareilly district for their cows, not only will Gir and Sahiwal breed heifers be born, but stray animals will also get rid of them. It is being run in the form of a campaign in the district.

Due to low milk production, cattle rearers quickly distance themselves from the dairy industry. At the same time, stray and loose animals are also becoming a problem for the farmers. Regarding this, the opposition parties also target the animal husbandry policy of the government. However, the people of the state are going to get rid of this problem very soon. The government has found a solution to this.

The Animal Husbandry Department had started a free artificial insemination scheme under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission in the year 2022 to produce better cattle than high pedigree bulls. Now going further than that, sex certified semen has been arranged for the cattle rearers. Through this, there is 90 percent guarantee that the heifers of Gir or Sahiwal breed will be born. Under this scheme, only Rs 100 per semen is taken from the cattle rearers. Semen from the Animal Breeding Center (ABC) located at Salon in Rae Bareli district is being made available to the cattle rearers of the district. Animal rearers can take their cows to the veterinary center located at development block headquarters and get sex certized semen done for just Rs.100. On calling, the staff of the Veterinary Center can also come to the house and put semen.

Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Omprakash said in this regard that only Gir and Sahiwal heifers are conceived from sex-certified semen, which give good amount of milk. He said that stray animals sometimes become a cause of trouble. Will get rid of them too. This semen will be made available only to those cattle rearers whose cows have been tagged with yellow rings through the INAF (Information Network for Animal Productivity and Health) portal. This is a kind of animal basis. Because in this a 12 digit unique ID is created for each animal. In this, the breed, age, gender, milk production capacity of the animal is recorded. From May 1, sex certified semen has started in the district. Animal rearers can see all the information related to their animals through the e-Gopalan app.